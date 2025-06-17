Audi unveils Q3 SUV with new design and hybrid powertrains
What's the story
Audi has unveiled the third generation of its compact SUV, the Q3. Since its introduction, over two million units have been sold globally, making it a key model in Audi's lineup.
The latest version introduces mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains to enhance performance and efficiency.
The 2025 Audi Q3 showcases a robust exterior design with features like a broad Singleframe grille, sleek LED headlights, and an athletic shoulder line that enhances its overall look.
Design highlights
Audi introduces segment-first features in the new Q3
The new Q3 model is aerodynamically refined with an optimized cool-air intake, achieving a drag coefficient of 0.3.
Audi has introduced digital OLED taillights and acoustic glazing for improved cabin quietness in this compact SUV for the first time.
The car also features digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology, employing 25,600 micro-LEDs per module for sharper illumination and adaptive functions—another segment-first from Audi.
Interior features
Inside, the Q3 features an interactive AI-powered assistant
Inside, the Q3 adopts Audi's "digital stage" concept with an 11.9-inch driver's display and a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen running Android Automotive OS.
The car introduces the AI-powered Audi Assistant as an interactive avatar that responds to voice commands.
The Q3 also offers upholstery made from recycled materials such as polyester and Econyl (recycled nylon from fishing nets).
An optional Sonos premium sound system is available for those seeking high-quality audio in their vehicle.
Powertrain options
The SUV is offered with 3 powertrain options
The Q3 lineup offers a TFSI 1.5L mild-hybrid (150hp) with cylinder deactivation; TDI diesel (150hp) for long-distance efficiency; and a plug-in hybrid (Q3 e-hybrid) with 272hp output.
The plug-in version boasts a 119km electric range (WLTP preliminary) and supports 50kW DC fast charging to reach 80% capacity in under half an hour.
Audi has also revamped the suspension with optional adaptive dampers and progressive steering for enhanced handling.
Safety features
The vehicle will be available for order from June end
The 2025 Audi Q3 is also equipped with advanced driver-assist systems such as adaptive cruise assist with lane-change support, emergency assist that automatically pulls over if the driver is unresponsive, trained parking that memorizes custom maneuvers, a digital rearview mirror, and 360-degree cameras.
International orders for this vehicle will commence in summer 2025, with deliveries expected to start in October.