What's the story

Audi has unveiled the third generation of its compact SUV, the Q3. Since its introduction, over two million units have been sold globally, making it a key model in Audi's lineup.

The latest version introduces mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains to enhance performance and efficiency.

The 2025 Audi Q3 showcases a robust exterior design with features like a broad Singleframe grille, sleek LED headlights, and an athletic shoulder line that enhances its overall look.