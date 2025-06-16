Homegrown EV maker Ultraviolette now selling motorcycles in Europe
What's the story
Ultraviolette, a premium homegrown electric motorcycle manufacturer, is making its debut in the European market with its F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet models.
The bikes are available in Germany, France, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.
The company's CEO and co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said that they want to build a brand out of India that can scale globally.
He added that component selection, design, and software architecture were all done with global markets in mind.
Entry
Why Europe was chosen as the 1st market?
Subramaniam said that they chose Europe as their first market because of its strong motorcycling culture and affinity for design and performance.
He also noted that European certifications are stringent, which allows them to retail in 40 countries.
The firm will export completely built units from India through distributors in various European markets.
Revenue goals
Europe will be pilot market for Ultraviolette
Subramaniam said that Europe will be a 'pilot market' in 2025, but by 2028, they expect 30-35% of their overall revenue to come from overseas markets.
Once they establish a foothold in Europe, Ultraviolette plans to expand into Southeast Asia and Latin America.
The firm is currently manufacturing in India and exporting to Europe due to tax relaxations for electric vehicle imports.
Specs
A look at the F77 models
The F77 bikes pack a 10.3kWh battery pack and can deliver a peak power output of 30kW. The motorcycles can sprint from 0-60km/h in just 2.8 seconds, and hit a top speed of 155km/hr.