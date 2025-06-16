What's the story

Ultraviolette, a premium homegrown electric motorcycle manufacturer, is making its debut in the European market with its F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet models.

The bikes are available in Germany, France, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The company's CEO and co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said that they want to build a brand out of India that can scale globally.

He added that component selection, design, and software architecture were all done with global markets in mind.