What's the story

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents over 350 airlines worldwide, has projected a combined profit of $36 billion for the aviation industry this year on $979 billion revenues.

The expected profit translates to an estimated net margin of 3.7% or a net profit of $7.20 per passenger flown.

This projection comes as part of IATA's annual general meeting, taking place in India after a gap of 42 years.