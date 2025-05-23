What's the story

Indian space start-up, Agnikul Cosmos, has reached a major milestone by successfully firing its electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic engine.

This is the first time an engine of this kind has been developed and tested in India.

The company took to social media to share a video demonstrating the unique aspect of this engine—its capability to be throttled across a wide range of thrusts by changing the speed of the electric motor.