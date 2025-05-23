India tests first semi-cryogenic rocket engine powered by electric motor
What's the story
Indian space start-up, Agnikul Cosmos, has reached a major milestone by successfully firing its electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic engine.
This is the first time an engine of this kind has been developed and tested in India.
The company took to social media to share a video demonstrating the unique aspect of this engine—its capability to be throttled across a wide range of thrusts by changing the speed of the electric motor.
Performance
Engine's performance and future plans
The successful firing of the semi-cryogenic engine is an important step toward firing a cluster of engines together.
Agnikul Cosmos stressed that electric motor-driven throttling enables "higher accuracy and rapid response," both of which are critical for handling complex trajectories in space missions.
The company also disclosed its plans to use this engine in future applications, as part of its ongoing efforts in space technology development.
Engine details
Development and features of the semi-cryogenic engine
The semi-cryogenic engine is a rocket engine that uses a combination of liquid oxygen, a cryogenic oxidizer, and non-cryogenic fuel such as refined kerosene.
An electric motor powers the pumps to circulate these propellants.
Agnikul Cosmos has developed this unique system with its signature single-piece engine design and several sub-systems for the pump.
They were 3D-printed and assembled at their Rocket Factory - 1 at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai.
Development
In-house development of motor drives and control software
Along with the engine, Agnikul Cosmos has also designed and developed the motor drives and associated control software in-house.
This further highlights the company's commitment to innovation and self-reliance in India's space industry.
The successful firing of their electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic engine stands as a testament to Agnikul Cosmos's dedication toward revolutionizing space launch systems with advanced technology.
Twitter Post
Check out the successful firing of new-age rocket engine
Humbled to announce the successful firing of India’s first electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic engine (video below).— AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) May 23, 2025
This video shows the engine being throttled across a wide range of thrusts by varying the speed of the electric motor. Electric motor-driven throttling allows… pic.twitter.com/stfl1aZOF4