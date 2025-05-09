Indian companies advise remote work amid escalating tensions with Pakistan
What's the story
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, top Indian corporations and multi-national companies (MNCs) have issued safety advisories for their employees.
The advisories are particularly applicable to companies having manufacturing plants or offices in Punjab, Rajasthan, and parts of Gujarat.
The idea is to keep employees safe while continuing operations in these regions.
Remote work
Advisories for remote work and safety protocols
Manufacturers with plants in Pakistan-adjoining regions have released detailed dos and don'ts for their employees.
The advisories largely revolve around services sector firms in North and West India asking employees to work from home.
However, keeping operations running is important for factories and production units.
Companies are also ensuring the safe transportation of employees who need to be physically present at the plant/factory.
Travel restrictions
Senior executives advised to postpone travel plans
Companies have advised senior executives to put off international business trips until the situation stabilizes.
In some cases, domestic visits to factories or company establishments in border states have also been postponed.
Management teams have been instructed to ensure that factories adhere strictly to government security directives.
Emergency evacuation protocols are being followed by these firms, along with conducting mock drills with essential staff on how to respond during an emergency.
Sector impact
Companies in border states follow government security directives
Several companies from sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages have plants in northern and western states sharing borders with Pakistan.
Firms like American Express, Panasonic India, and AXA Global Business Services have issued safety advisories for their employees.
While no significant impact on production is expected at this stage, potential escalation of the situation could disrupt some supply chains.