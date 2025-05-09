What's the story

US-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which was responsible for causing a major global IT outage last year, has announced plans to lay off 5% of its workforce.

In a recent staff memo, the company's CEO, George Kurtz, said about 500 positions will be eliminated globally due to "AI efficiencies" in the business.

The decision comes amid other factors like market demand for sustained growth and an expanding product range.