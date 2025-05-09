The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,935 but saw some value buying and neared the 24,000 levels.

However, it still trades below its crucial 200-DEMA support at 24,050.

The BSE Sensex opened lower at 78,968 and hit an intraday low of over 1,350 points below the previous close.

Despite a brief recovery, it trades 900 points in the negative territory at 79,416.