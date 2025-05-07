What's the story

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up Sarvam AI has launched Bulbul-V2, its latest text-to-speech (TTS) model.

The new AI tool, as the company says, supports 11 Indian languages and promises authentic accents to reflect India's diversity.

The voice generated by this AI model, as per Sarvam's LinkedIn post, sounds real and not robotic or rehearsed.