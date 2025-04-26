What's the story

The Indian government has selected Sarvam AI to build the country's first indigenous foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement while revealing the guidelines for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Of the 67 proposals received, Sarvam AI is the first start-up that has been shortlisted for the landmark project.

Vaishnaw also hinted at possible collaborations with two or three more start-ups in due course for the same.