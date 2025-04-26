Sarvam AI to create India's 1st indigenous foundational AI model
What's the story
The Indian government has selected Sarvam AI to build the country's first indigenous foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement while revealing the guidelines for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).
Of the 67 proposals received, Sarvam AI is the first start-up that has been shortlisted for the landmark project.
Vaishnaw also hinted at possible collaborations with two or three more start-ups in due course for the same.
Scheme details
ECMS scheme to benefit multiple sectors
The ECMS scheme, as Vaishnaw described, is an all-encompassing initiative aimed at benefiting sectors ranging from electronics to automotive industries.
He stressed that the program's wide-ranging nature will enable it to make a major contribution across sectors.
The choice of Sarvam AI is a major step toward fulfilling India's aspirations in the field of artificial intelligence development.
Company profile
Pioneers in generative AI
Founded in July 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam AI has quickly established itself as a pioneer in generative AI.
The founders previously worked at Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani-backed initiative, AI4Bharat.
The start-up provides an extensive range of services, from research-driven innovations to an enterprise-ready platform for creating and deploying custom-made AI models.
Strategic goals
Sarvam AI's vision for India's AI landscape
Sarvam AI hopes to work with Indian businesses to co-create industry-specific AI models with their data.
Raghavan, an entrepreneur and technologist who worked on building Digital Public Goods (DPGs) such as Aadhaar, said the start-up's aim is to leverage generative AI on top of the successful 'India Stack' for public-good applications.
This strategic move highlights Sarvam's dedication to revolutionizing India's AI landscape.