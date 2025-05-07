What's the story

In a groundbreaking development, a new fast food restaurant named Burgerbots has opened in Silicon Valley, California.

The establishment is revolutionizing the industry with its unique concept of using robots as line cooks.

These automated chefs can prepare burgers in just 27 seconds without needing breaks or sleep.

Elizabeth Truong, the visionary behind this innovative idea, expressed her goal to "bring consistency, transparency and efficiency to food service."