Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda's AI robot, Haru, uses facial expressions and voice tones to interact empathetically with users.

It's been a game-changer in healthcare, particularly in children's cancer treatment and rehabilitation, increasing the number of emotional and cognitive assessments from 510 to an expected 4,500 per year.

Haru's neutral communication style and engaging approach have made rehabilitation programs more effective, with 95% of kids showing increased participation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Honda's robot analyzes facial expressions and voice tones to respond

Honda's 12-inch AI robot Haru can communicate with facial expressions

By Akash Pandey 06:50 pm Nov 30, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Honda has unveiled a new AI-powered robot, Haru, to offer support and companionship to children stuck in hospitals for long periods. The robot was introduced at the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital (HUVR) in Seville, Spain. It is the brainchild of Honda Research Institute Japan Co, Ltd. (HRI-JP). Just 12 inches tall, Haru makes a perfect companion, using expressive communication to build empathetic bonds with people.

Tech capabilities

Advanced features and neutral communication

Haru comes with a built-in camera and microphones that capture users' biometric data like facial expressions and voice tones. This information is then analyzed to assess the user's emotional state, enabling Haru to respond with the right level of empathy. The robot can also be paired with a wristwatch-type wearable sensor for deeper user analysis. Honda stresses Haru, being free of human characteristics (gender or race), speaks from a neutral position, making it easier to communicate across generations and cultures.

Clinical impact

Robot's role in emotional and cognitive assessments

Haru has been integrated into HUVR's initiatives to improve the well-being of kids undergoing long-term cancer treatment. The robot helps neuropsychologists conduct emotional and cognitive assessments with the help of AI technology. Earlier, the hospital could only conduct 510 such assessments a year due to time constraints. However, with Haru's introduction, this number is expected to increase significantly to around 4,500/year.

Rehabilitation aid

Contribution to rehabilitation programs and patient engagement

Haru has also played a key role in aiding intellectual and physical rehabilitation programs for young patients. The bot learns these programs and takes kids through them while conversing. A study found that 95% of kids were more actively involved in their rehabilitation when guided by Haru, as opposed to traditional human guides. "We have identified that Haru holds great potential in bringing happiness to children," a representative from HUVR said.