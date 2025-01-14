What's the story

Nine people have been charged with looting in evacuation zones amid the massive fires in Los Angeles, United States.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that the looting incidents range from a burglary that led to the theft of $200,000 to another where an Emmy statuette was stolen.

"Let me be clear: If you exploit this tragedy to prey on victims...we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Hochman said.