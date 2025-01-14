9 charged amid LA wildfires; Emmy statuette among stolen items
What's the story
Nine people have been charged with looting in evacuation zones amid the massive fires in Los Angeles, United States.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that the looting incidents range from a burglary that led to the theft of $200,000 to another where an Emmy statuette was stolen.
"Let me be clear: If you exploit this tragedy to prey on victims...we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Hochman said.
Evacuation impact
Wildfires displace thousands, prompt evacuation zones
The charges that were filed on Monday pertain to three separate alleged looting incidents that occurred in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena. These incidents resulted in the destruction of over 12,000 structures and burned a combined 35,000 acres.
The wildfires have displaced some 92,000 people and taken at least 24 lives in the last week.
Amid the crisis, authorities have declared evacuation zones with 12,000 destroyed structures as off-limits to keep residents' properties safe from looters.
Arrests made
Suspects caught on camera, face serious charges
Two suspects were caught on a Ring doorbell camera during a home invasion in Mandeville Canyon, an area threatened by the Palisades fire.
One of the suspects, Martrell Peoples, who has prior serious convictions, could face life imprisonment under the "three-strike" rule.
His alleged accomplice, Demari Bell, faces a potential sentence of over 22 years.
A third individual was arrested for hit-and-run related to the burglary investigation.
Emmy theft
Emmy Award among stolen items, owner undisclosed
Six other suspects are charged for several home burglaries in Altadena, including stealing an Emmy Award.
The owner of the statuette has not been revealed.
Alan Hamilton, the LAPD's chief of detectives, said numerous persons were also arrested over the weekend for acting as firefighters and attempting to enter an evacuation zone.
According to Hamilton, they were "conspiring to conduct illegal activity, including looting in the area" of the Palisades fire, and charges are expected to be filed soon.