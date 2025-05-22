Easiest way to obtain a duplicate PAN card
What's the story
Getting a duplicate Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an easy process, particularly when you've lost or damaged your original card.
The PAN card is a mandatory document for all financial transactions in the country and having a duplicate will allow you to continue with your activities without any hindrance.
Here are the easiest steps to get a duplicate PAN card, so you can do so with ease and speed.
Digital steps
Online application process
The online application process to get a duplicate PAN card is pretty convenient and quick.
You need to visit the official website of Income Tax Department or NSDL e-Governance.
Fill in the "Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN Data" form. Make sure all the details are accurate before submitting it online.
After submission, note down your acknowledgment number for future reference.
Document checklist
Required documents
To apply for a duplicate PAN card, you'll need a few documents.
These include proof of identity such as an Aadhaar card/voter ID/passport, proof of address such as utility bills, and proof of date of birth such as a birth certificate/matriculation certificate.
Make sure you have these documents scanned clearly if applying online to avoid any processing delays.
Fee structure
Payment details
A nominal fee has to be paid while applying for a duplicate PAN card.
For Indians, the fee is ₹110 inclusive of GST if the communication address is in India. The fee is higher if the communication address is in a foreign country, as an additional dispatch charge is levied.
You can pay through credit/debit card or net banking.
Follow-up steps
Tracking application status
Once you have submitted the application for a duplicate PAN card, it is important to track its status.
Use your acknowledgment number on the official website to keep a tab on the progress.
This way you will receive your card on time, without any delay in financial activities.
It is a simple process, which mirrors the efficiency of the system to help people resolve such issue quickly.