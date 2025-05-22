3-4 terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out in J&K's Kishtwar
What's the story
A gunfight broke out on Thursday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Initial reports suggest that a group of three to four terrorists are trapped in the area.
The region has been cordoned off by security forces who are now working to neutralize the threat.
Previous encounters
Recent anti-terror operations in J&K
The operation is a follow-up to recent anti-terror operations in the region.
Just last week, three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in encounters in Pulwama district's Tral area and other regions.
The slain terrorists have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmad Bhat.
These actions are part of intensified security measures after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.
Recent successes
Six terrorists neutralized in recent operations
In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, security forces have intensified their focus on South Kashmir areas.
In three days last week, six terrorists were eliminated in the Keller and Tral areas.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir VK Birdi praised these operations as "significant achievements."
Major General Dhananjay Joshi detailed how civilian safety was a major concern during these encounters, but all terrorists were neutralized successfully.