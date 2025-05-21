India expels another Pakistan High Commission official; given 24-hour notice
What's the story
In a major diplomatic move, India has declared a Pakistani official at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the official was expelled for activities not in keeping with his diplomatic status and given 24 hours to leave the country.
This is the second such expulsion this month, after another Pakistani official was expelled on May 13 under similar circumstances.
Operation overview
India's Operation Sindoor and subsequent diplomatic tensions
The expulsions come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor.
Launched on May 7, the operation targeted nine terror launchpads across Pakistan, including major bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.
The operation was a response to an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
Retaliatory actions
Pakistan's response to India's Operation Sindoor
In retaliation to Operation Sindoor, Pakistan conducted multiple drone incursions into Indian airspace. However, these were intercepted and neutralized by India's air defense systems.
India then escalated its offensive by destroying key Pakistani military installations such as Rawalpindi's Nur Khan Airbase and Rahim Yar Khan airbase.
A ceasefire was later reached after New Delhi agreed to halt military actions following Islamabad's request at the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level.
Diplomatic actions
India's diplomatic measures against Pakistan
In addition to the expulsions, India has taken other strong measures against Pakistan.
These include reducing the size of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi from 55 to 30 members.
The Attari-Wagah land border checkpost was also shut as part of these steps.
Indian diplomats posted in Islamabad were also called back amid these tensions.