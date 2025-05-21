What's the story

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has reportedly proposed a massive hike of up to 30% in electricity tariffs for the 2025-26 financial year.

The proposal, which is pending approval from the state's Electricity Regulatory Commission, aims to bridge a widening revenue gap.

According to ETV Bharat, state power distribution companies are facing a revenue shortfall of around ₹19,600 crore due to rising operational costs and stagnant tariffs.