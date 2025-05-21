What's the story

The central government once again defended the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing that waqf is a secular concept but is not an essential part of Islam.

He said including non-Muslims in waqf boards is permissible as they perform secular functions like managing properties and auditing accounts.

The arguments were made before a bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai during hearings on petitions challenging the amendment's validity.