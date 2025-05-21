Maharashtra may mandate proof of parking space for car buyers
What's the story
The Maharashtra government is implementing a new rule that would require car buyers to provide proof of a parking space before registering their vehicles.
The decision, announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, aims to tackle the growing traffic congestion and parking issues in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
"We are looking to construct parking spaces. Development rules should be followed," Sarnaik said.
Policy details
New policy to curb illegal street parking
Under the proposed policy, buyers will have to link their vehicle registration to an approved parking space, a report in The Indian Express said.
This is aimed at curbing illegal street parking and ensuring vehicles don't exceed available infrastructure.
The Urban Development Department is also exploring building parking plazas under designated recreational spaces in the MMR.
Connectivity plans
Maharashtra plans pod taxi network to improve connectivity
Sarnaik also spoke about the state's plans for a pod taxi network to improve urban transportation.
"A presentation on the pod taxi project was made to me," he said, speaking of Vadodara, which is set to host the world's first commercially ready suspended pod-car transport system.
He added that similar systems are planned in Mira-Bhayandar and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
As part of a broader transportation strategy, the transportation department will survey available parking spaces and give them unique identities.
National trend
Maharashtra's move follows similar policies in other cities
The new parking policy in Maharashtra is similar to initiatives taken by other cities like Chennai, which requires proof of parking for new vehicle registrations.
Bengaluru and Delhi have also considered similar measures to tackle urban challenges related to parking.
The state government is still consulting with stakeholders before implementing this policy, with Mumbai likely being the first city where it will be introduced.