Tirumala temple to use anti-drone tech for security
What's the story
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to introduce anti-drone technology to enhance security at the Sri Venkateswara temple, one of the richest Hindu temples in the world.
The decision was taken during a TTD Trust Board meeting chaired by Board Chairman BR Naidu.
Despite a ban on drone flying around the hill shrine, there have been recent security breaches, including an incident last month where a YouTuber from Rajasthan was arrested for flying a drone near the temple.
Security measures
TTD chairman requests no-fly zone for Tirumala
TTD Chairman Naidu wrote to Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, requesting the declaration of a no-fly zone over Tirumala.
He argued that aerial activities disturb the sacred atmosphere of the temple and violate Agama Shastra principles.
Other decisions taken at Tuesday's Board meeting included increasing green cover on Tirumala Hills from 68.14% to 80%.
Health initiatives
TTD to support SVIMS hospital, recruit medical staff
The TTD board also decided to provide an additional ₹71 crore per year to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Super Specialty Hospital. This is on top of the existing ₹60 crore financial aid.
The board also approved recruitment for vacant posts at SVIMS and completion of ongoing construction projects.
Land management
TTD plans land exchange, expansion of services
The TTD board had earlier decided against allocating land near the seven hills to private individuals.
They also approved a land exchange with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) for better management of temple resources.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed TTD officers to improve services and facilities for pilgrims while maintaining the sanctity of the temple and respecting devotees' sentiments.