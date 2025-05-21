What's the story

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to introduce anti-drone technology to enhance security at the Sri Venkateswara temple, one of the richest Hindu temples in the world.

The decision was taken during a TTD Trust Board meeting chaired by Board Chairman BR Naidu.

Despite a ban on drone flying around the hill shrine, there have been recent security breaches, including an incident last month where a YouTuber from Rajasthan was arrested for flying a drone near the temple.