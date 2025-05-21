What's the story

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of submitting fake certificates in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination.

The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, made her interim bail absolute on Wednesday.

The court also directed Khedkar to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the case.