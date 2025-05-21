'Not murderer or terrorist': Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar granted anticipatory bail
What's the story
The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of submitting fake certificates in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination.
The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, made her interim bail absolute on Wednesday.
The court also directed Khedkar to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the case.
Order
Court orders complete cooperation
The order read, "In the event of arrest, the appellant be released on bail, furnishing cash sureties of ₹25,000/- with two live sureties. She shall extend complete cooperation in the ensuing investigation and shall not misuse her liberty and shall not in anyway influence the witnesses or tamper with the material on records."
The respondent also has the right to request the cancellation of anticipatory bail if she violates the aforementioned conditions, the order said.
Bail granted
Court dismisses Delhi Police's opposition to bail
With the order, the court dismissed the Delhi Police's opposition to granting anticipatory bail, which argued that Khedkar was not cooperating with the investigation and that her alleged offenses were serious.
The bench countered by asking what grave crime she had committed, clarifying she was neither a terrorist nor involved in drug-related offenses.
"She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere," the bench observed.
Quota misuse
Khedkar's alleged misuse of OBC and PwD quotas
Khedkar is accused of misusing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) quotas to clear the UPSC exam.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has alleged that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit by faking her identity.
The allegations include changing her name, parents' names, photograph, signature, email address, mobile number and address.
Candidacy canceled
Khedkar's candidacy canceled, barred from future exams
The UPSC has canceled Khedkar's provisional candidature and permanently debarred her from appearing for any of its examinations.
In December 2024, the Delhi High Court had dismissed her anticipatory bail plea, observing that she was not a fit candidate to avail benefits meant for disadvantaged groups.
The court also noted that Khedkar's actions were part of a larger conspiracy to manipulate the system.
Conduct
How Khedkar's conduct came under scrutiny
Khedkar, a 34-year-old 2023 batch IAS officer, first made headlines when she was accused of unauthorized use of a beacon on her private Audi car despite being a probationary officer.
She was also accused of occupying the ante-chamber of Additional Collector Ajay More during his absence and installing a board bearing her name.
Last September, the central government discharged Khedkar from the IAS with immediate effect.