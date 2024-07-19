In short Simplifying... In short Manorama Khedkar, a politically influential figure, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a land dispute case in Pune, India.

The charges were filed by a local farmer, following a video of Manorama allegedly threatening individuals with a gun.

Meanwhile, her daughter, IAS officer Puja Khedkar, is under investigation for potential misconduct related to her UPSC application and tenure at the Pune collector's office. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pune Police justifies adding IPC 307

Why attempt to murder charge was added against Khedkar's mother

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:49 am Jul 19, 202409:49 am

What's the story Justifying the inclusion of Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) in the FIR against Manorama Khedkar, mother of Indian Administrative Services probationer Puja Khedkar, the Pune Police informed a Maharashtra court on Thursday that the accused had placed a gun to the complainant's head. As she was about to pull the trigger, the complainant ducked in fear, while the other accused restrained her, the prosecutor stated, according to news agency PTI.

Arrest details

Manorama Khedkar detained, accused in land dispute case

Seeking five days of custody for Manorama in a land dispute case, the Pune Police described her, her husband Dilip Khedkar, and three others, all named as accused in the FIR, as "influential and politically active" people. The court in Paud remanded her in police custody until July 20. Earlier on Thursday, Pune Rural Police detained Manorama from a lodge in Mahad, Raigad district, and brought her to the Paud Police station before placing her under arrest.

FIR booked

Farmer files case against Manorama, husband and others

Pandharinath Pasalkar, a 65-year-old farmer from Dhadwali, filed an FIR against Manorama, Dilip, and several unidentified individuals under sections 323, 504, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the IPC, as well as sections of the Arms Act. Additionally, the Pune Rural Police have invoked Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against Manorama.

Investigation progress

Police launch search after threatening video surfaces

The police had initiated a search for Manorama and Dilip after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening individuals with a gun over a land dispute in Dhadwali village, Pune's Mulshi tehsil. The police claim that Manorama is not cooperating with the investigation, nor sharing information about the whereabouts of her husband and other accused, or details about the pistol and vehicle used in the alleged crime.

Court proceedings

Defense counsel argues case against Manorama an 'afterthought'

Defense counsel Nikhil Malani opposed the prosecution's petition for police custody, arguing that Manorama had previously filed a case against the complainant. He stated that the case against Manorama was an "afterthought" as it was registered 13 months after the alleged incident. After hearing both sides, the court remanded Manorama in police custody until July 20.

Ongoing investigations

IAS officer Puja Khedkar under scrutiny

To recall, IAS probationer Puja is under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates in her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidature, as well as her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector's office. The Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau unit has received a complaint seeking an open inquiry against Puja's father Dilip, a retired government official, in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets.