Why attempt to murder charge was added against Khedkar's mother
Justifying the inclusion of Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) in the FIR against Manorama Khedkar, mother of Indian Administrative Services probationer Puja Khedkar, the Pune Police informed a Maharashtra court on Thursday that the accused had placed a gun to the complainant's head. As she was about to pull the trigger, the complainant ducked in fear, while the other accused restrained her, the prosecutor stated, according to news agency PTI.
Manorama Khedkar detained, accused in land dispute case
Seeking five days of custody for Manorama in a land dispute case, the Pune Police described her, her husband Dilip Khedkar, and three others, all named as accused in the FIR, as "influential and politically active" people. The court in Paud remanded her in police custody until July 20. Earlier on Thursday, Pune Rural Police detained Manorama from a lodge in Mahad, Raigad district, and brought her to the Paud Police station before placing her under arrest.
Farmer files case against Manorama, husband and others
Pandharinath Pasalkar, a 65-year-old farmer from Dhadwali, filed an FIR against Manorama, Dilip, and several unidentified individuals under sections 323, 504, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the IPC, as well as sections of the Arms Act. Additionally, the Pune Rural Police have invoked Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against Manorama.
Police launch search after threatening video surfaces
The police had initiated a search for Manorama and Dilip after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening individuals with a gun over a land dispute in Dhadwali village, Pune's Mulshi tehsil. The police claim that Manorama is not cooperating with the investigation, nor sharing information about the whereabouts of her husband and other accused, or details about the pistol and vehicle used in the alleged crime.
Defense counsel argues case against Manorama an 'afterthought'
Defense counsel Nikhil Malani opposed the prosecution's petition for police custody, arguing that Manorama had previously filed a case against the complainant. He stated that the case against Manorama was an "afterthought" as it was registered 13 months after the alleged incident. After hearing both sides, the court remanded Manorama in police custody until July 20.
IAS officer Puja Khedkar under scrutiny
To recall, IAS probationer Puja is under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates in her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidature, as well as her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector's office. The Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau unit has received a complaint seeking an open inquiry against Puja's father Dilip, a retired government official, in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets.