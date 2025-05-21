Abhijit Iyer Mitra given 5hrs to delete tweets against Newslaundry
What's the story
Delhi-based commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra has agreed to delete his allegedly sexually abusive social media posts against nine women journalists of Newslaundry.
The decision came after the Delhi High Court, led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, warned him of the registration of an FIR if he failed to comply.
The court had earlier slammed Iyer-Mitra's language as "impermissible in a civilized society."
Legal proceedings
Court criticizes defense lawyer's arguments
The court also criticized Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Iyer-Mitra's lawyer, for defending the posts.
Justice Kaurav asked, "How can you defend this? Can you use this kind of language against women in a civilized society?"
When Dehadrai argued that the posts weren't attributable to any person, Justice Kaurav responded with skepticism about their intent and impact.
Twitter Post
Defamatory posts by the commentator
Today, the Delhi HC made it clear that Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s tweets are unacceptable. He has to take it down. His lawyer tendered apology and said will take down in 5 hours. I want to ask journalists who get him on panels, what is your excuse? A few samples pic.twitter.com/25bwtXkwjc— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) May 21, 2025
Legal action
Defamation suit filed by Newslaundry journalists
The controversy erupted after Newslaundry Executive Editor Manisha Pande and eight other women journalists filed a ₹2 crore defamation suit against Iyer-Mitra.
The suit sought to restrain him from making further defamatory posts and demanded an apology along with damages.
The plaintiffs argued that Iyer-Mitra's posts were not only an attack on their reputation but also caused them "enormous mental trauma, harassment, and embarrassment."
Warning issued
Court warns of criminal action against Iyer-Mitra
The court warned that if Iyer-Mitra didn't comply with its orders, it would direct the registration of a criminal FIR against him.
"In that case, we as a constitutional court will suo motu direct registration of a criminal FIR against defendant," it said.
Dehadrai eventually agreed to remove the posts within five hours, agreeing to the court's conditions.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing next week.