What's the story

Delhi-based commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra has agreed to delete his allegedly sexually abusive social media posts against nine women journalists of Newslaundry.

The decision came after the Delhi High Court, led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, warned him of the registration of an FIR if he failed to comply.

The court had earlier slammed Iyer-Mitra's language as "impermissible in a civilized society."