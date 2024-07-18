In short Simplifying... In short Manorama Khedkar, a village leader in Maharashtra, was arrested after a video of her threatening a farmer with a firearm over a land dispute went viral.

In a separate controversy, her trainee IAS daughter, Pooja Khedkar, is under investigation for allegedly using a fake ration card and providing a false address to obtain a disability certificate.

Amidst these allegations, Pooja's training has been paused and she has been called back to her academy for further action.

Mother of trainee IAS officer arrested

Trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar's gun-toting mother detained

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:29 am Jul 18, 202410:29 am

What's the story Manorama Khedkar, the absconding mother of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Khedkar, was detained by Pune Police on charges of illegal firearm possession. A case was registered against her based on a complaint of a farmer who alleged that she used a gun to threaten him. Pooja made headlines for allegedly abusing her power by using a red siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car.

Land dispute

Viral video sparks controversy

Recently, a video, believed to be from June 2023, went viral which showed Manorama, the sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Maharashtra, allegedly threatening a farmer with a firearm over a land dispute. According to an India Today report, Manorama declared that the document maintained by the state revenue department for tax collection purposes was in her name. The farmer however has said that the matter is still under court consideration.

Viral evidence

Viral video leads to arrest of Manorama Khedkar

The video purportedly shows Manorama waving the firearm threateningly during the dispute. However, she quickly hid the weapon upon realizing that she was being recorded. Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against Manorama, her husband Dilip Khedkar and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 as well as additional charges under the Arms Act. Separately, Dilip, a retired Maharashtra government officer, faces allegations of illegally amassing property worth crores of rupees.

Claims

New allegations in Pooja Khedkar controversy

New allegations have surfaced in the Pooja Khedkar controversy, with claims that she used a fake ration card and provided a false address to obtain a disability certificate, according to documents obtained by India Today. Additionally, her Other Backward Class non-creamy-layer status is under scrutiny, alongside accusations of power misuse.

Investigation underway

Central government forms committee to probe Pooja

The central government has formed a committee to investigate the allegations against Pooja. Her district training program has also been put on hold, and she has been summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action." Despite these allegations, Pooja maintains her innocence, claiming that she is a victim of misinformation and fake news. She has filed a complaint of harassment against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase.