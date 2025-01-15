Supreme Court grants interim protection to ex-IAS officer Puja Khedkar
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed that no coercive action be taken against former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee Puja Khedkar till February 14, 2025.
The decision comes after Khedkar approached the top court seeking anticipatory bail after the Delhi High Court rejected her earlier plea.
The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, also issued notices to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on her plea.
Allegations detailed
Khedkar accused of misrepresenting information for reservation benefits
Khedkar is accused of furnishing false information in her 2022 UPSC civil services examination application to avail reservation benefits.
She allegedly claimed benefits meant for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories fraudulently.
Based on a complaint from UPSC, the Delhi Police registered an FIR accusing Khedkar of faking her identity to exceed the permissible number of exam attempts.
Bail rejection
Delhi High Court dismissed Khedkar's bail plea
The Delhi High Court had earlier rejected her bail plea, noting a strong prima facie case and the requirement to probe a "larger conspiracy" to rig the recruitment system.
The court had called the case a "classic example of fraud committed not only against an authority but also the nation at large."
However, Khedkar has refuted all allegations, saying she is being targeted for accusing a senior of sexual harassment.
Defense and consequences
Khedkar's defense and UPSC's response
She argued that only her attempts in the 'divyang' category should be counted since she was physically disabled, backed by a Maharashtra hospital certificate citing an "old ACL tear with left knee instability."
The UPSC revoked her selection as a junior government officer in July and barred her from future civil services exams.
She was removed by the Union administration two months later.