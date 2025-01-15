What's the story

The Supreme Court has directed that no coercive action be taken against former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee Puja Khedkar till February 14, 2025.

The decision comes after Khedkar approached the top court seeking anticipatory bail after the Delhi High Court rejected her earlier plea.

The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, also issued notices to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on her plea.