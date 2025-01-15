Why Army Day 2025 parade is in Pune, not Delhi
What's the story
In a departure from tradition, the Indian Army Day Parade is being held outside Delhi for the first time.
Pune, Maharashtra has been chosen as the venue to pay tribute to its immense contribution to India's military history and its role in bolstering the armed forces.
This comes as part of a recent trend to decentralize national military celebrations and strengthen ties with citizens across different regions of India.
Historical significance
Army Day: A tribute to India's 1st Commander-in-Chief
Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15, commemorating the appointment of Lieutenant General KM Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949.
The main parade, usually held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, has recently broadened its horizon with celebrations in Bengaluru and Lucknow in 2023 and 2024.
Pune, which houses prestigious institutes like the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command Headquarters, is hosting this year's event.
Event highlights
Army Day Parade 2025: A showcase of modernization and inclusivity
The 2025 parade will have many historic firsts, including the debut of robotic mules and an all-women National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent.
The theme of this year's event is "Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena," focusing on modernization and inclusivity.
Attendees will see the display of indigenous defense equipment such as Arjun Mk-1A tanks and K9 Vajra howitzers and live demonstrations of para-jumping and combat drills.
Twitter Post
Robotic mules on Army Day parade
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals of the 77th Army Day Parade in Pune.— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025
The Army Day Parade commemorates Field Marshal KM Cariappa’s appointment as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, symbolizing India’s post-independence military leadership. pic.twitter.com/JRoDiNwED3
Cultural showcase
'Gaurav Gatha': A grand spectacle at the Army Day parade
A highlight of this year's event is "Gaurav Gatha," a grand light and sound show showcasing the evolution of Indian warfare from ancient times to modern days.
The show will include themes from Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, celebrating warriors like Lord Ram and Chhatrapati Shivaji.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event and interact with veterans and "veer nari" before unveiling an app and laying a foundation stone for an Army Paralympic Node.
Women empowerment
Women in focus at Army Day parade 2025
The parade will also include cultural performances by Army bands, including a 33-member Nepal Army band.
A major milestone for women in the armed forces will also be marked as Captain Sandhya Mahla leads an all-women contingent from the Corps of Military Police.
"It will be a proud moment for me when I lead the 58-member contingent on January 15," Captain Mahla said, underlining the growing role of women in India's defense forces.