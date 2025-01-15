Maha Kumbh revenue projections hit ₹25,000cr on budget of ₹6,900cr
What's the story
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday (January 13), is likely to attract an estimated 40 crore visitors in the next 45 days.
The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked ₹69 billion ($814 million) for this year's event.
This year's budget includes 549 projects pertaining to infrastructure, sanitation, and logistics. In contrast, the 2019 Kumbh Mela had a ₹37 billion ($430 million) budget across 700 projects.
Economic impact
The event is expected to generate direct revenues of ₹250 billion ($2.91 billion). The overall economic impact on the state's economy is projected to be ₹2 trillion ($23.26 billion).
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) predicts sales from religious items will touch ₹5,000 crore.
Dairy products are expected to contribute ₹40 billion ($465 million), while flower sales are projected to bring in ₹8 billion ($93 million).
Business boom
The hospitality sector is expected to rake in ₹60 billion ($697 million). Luxury tents form an important part of this sector, with per night charges between ₹18,000 ($209) and ₹100,000 ($1,162).
The state has helped set up 1.6 lakh tents, including 2,200 luxury units.
Food courts and branded outlets dot the Mela grounds. RR Hospitality Pvt Ltd has spent over ₹120 million ($1.4 million) in setting up 14 outlets at the venue.
Infrastructure upgrades
To handle the massive rush of pilgrims, floating jetties and expanded tent accommodations have been introduced. Special corridors have been designed to handle crowd flow efficiently. Some corridors can handle as many as 20,000 people at once.
Over 7,000 small businesses and vendors are functioning in the city during the event. Over 2,000 vendors have been trained in digital payment systems.
The Kumbh Mela is expected to offer temporary employment opportunities to various workers.