What's the story

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday (January 13), is likely to attract an estimated 40 crore visitors in the next 45 days.

The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked ₹69 billion ($814 million) for this year's event.

This year's budget includes 549 projects pertaining to infrastructure, sanitation, and logistics. In contrast, the 2019 Kumbh Mela had a ₹37 billion ($430 million) budget across 700 projects.