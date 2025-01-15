What's the story

In a shocking incident, a man shot his 20-year-old daughter to death in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, days before her wedding, according to an NDTV report.

The victim, Tanu Gurjar, had been outspoken in her opposition to the arranged marriage her family had set up and had expressed her desire to marry Bhikam "Vicky" Mawai instead.

Hours before her murder on Tuesday evening, she posted a video on social media accusing her family of coercion and expressing fear for her life.