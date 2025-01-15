Man kills daughter in front of police over husband choice
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a man shot his 20-year-old daughter to death in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, days before her wedding, according to an NDTV report.
The victim, Tanu Gurjar, had been outspoken in her opposition to the arranged marriage her family had set up and had expressed her desire to marry Bhikam "Vicky" Mawai instead.
Hours before her murder on Tuesday evening, she posted a video on social media accusing her family of coercion and expressing fear for her life.
Premonition
Victim's social media post foreshadowed tragic incident
In the video, Gurjar said, "I want to marry Vicky. My family initially agreed but later refused. They beat me daily and threaten to kill me. If something happens to me, my family will be responsible."
The man she referred to as Vicky is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, and he had been in a relationship with Gurjar for six years.
Mediation gone wrong
Murder occurred during police mediation attempt
The murder occurred around 9:00pm in the Gola Ka Mandir area during a mediation attempt by police and a community panchayat.
The victim's father, Mahesh Gurjar, allegedly shot her at close range with a country-made weapon after becoming infuriated over the video that she had shared on social media earlier that day.
Her cousin Rahul allegedly helped by firing additional shots that proved fatal.
Aftermath
Father, cousin threaten further violence post-shooting
The attack happened after Tanu asked to be taken to a One Stop Centre for safety, but Mahesh insisted on speaking privately with her.
After the shooting, Mahesh and Rahul threatened to kill police and family members. While Mahesh was arrested from the spot, Rahul fled with the weapon.
Police have recovered the gun used in the murder and are on the lookout for Rahul.