What's the story

Meta, Instagram's parent company, has apologized after CEO Mark Zuckerberg mistakenly commented on the 2024 Indian elections.

The statement comes after India's Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed disappointment over Zuckerberg's comments in a post on social media platform X.

Vaishnaw stressed that India, the world's largest democracy, successfully conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters reaffirming their trust in PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government.