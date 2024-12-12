Summarize Simplifying... In short Mark Zuckerberg's gold chain, part of his style experiments, fetched over $40,000 at an auction.

What's the story A gold chain once owned by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg created ripples at an auction, with the winning bid exceeding $40,000 ($40,500 to be precise). The 6.5mm Cuban necklace, made in gold vermeil, was part of a one-of-a-kind fundraising effort to support Inflection Grants. The initiative sought to empower people with creative and potentially life-changing ideas.

The auction listing revealed a backstory that Zuckerberg donated the chain after hearing about the Long Journey charity poker tournament, which supports Inflection Grants. The fact that the chain was worn by Zuckerberg during his "new style experiments" only added to its appeal. Touted as a "timeless piece," it gave bidders a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to own a piece of Zuckerberg's personal history.

Winning bidder to receive personal video from Zuckerberg

Along with the chain, the winning bidder is also said to get a personal video from Zuckerberg certifying the chain's authenticity. The video will act as a congratulatory message, celebrating what the listing calls "the legacy of this piece of jewelry." This one-of-a-kind keepsake likely further stoke interest in the auction.

Auction proceeds to fund 'magically weird' projects

The money raised from the auction will go toward Inflection Grants, a philanthropic program that gives $2,000 micro-grants to people working on "magically weird" projects or passions. The grants are meant to spark creativity and allow ideas that may not otherwise get conventional funding.