The driver, Meraj Ahmed, has been arrested and an investigation is underway, with the police examining CCTV footage to piece together the events.

The victim, a resident of Krishna Nagar Colony, was returning home after dropping his niece off when the accident occurred.

The victim was 35 years old

UP official's car hits biker, dead body dragged for 30km

By Snehil Singh 06:04 pm Dec 21, 202406:04 pm

What's the story In a horrific accident, a 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Narendra Kumar Haldar, was riding his motorbike on the Nanpara-Bahraich road when a government vehicle hit him. The impact threw Haldar under the car, which continued its journey for nearly 30km before stopping at its destination.

Tragic discovery

Victim's body discovered at tehsil office

The victim's body was found only when the driver, Meraj Ahmed, reversed the car after reaching the Nanpara tehsil office. District Magistrate Monika Rani has recommended the suspension of Naib Tehsildar Shailesh Kumar Awasthi for negligence. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed Haldar's body was dragged for 30km and called this incident a "big negligence."

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, driver arrested

"It is very unlikely that a body was stuck in the vehicle for 30km and no one came to know about it," Shukla said. An investigation is underway to find out how the accident took place and why the vehicle didn't stop. Ahmed has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police are now scanning CCTV footage along the route to reconstruct events.

Legal action

Victim's identity confirmed, FIR lodged

At the accident site near ITI on the Bahraich-Nanpara highway, police only found a motorcycle and shoes. Marks on the road indicated a body might have been stuck under a vehicle. The deceased was a resident of Krishna Nagar Colony in Payagpur police station area. He was returning home after dropping his niece in Lakhimpur Kheri district. "Mere teen bachhe hain (I have three children)," his wife, crying uncontrollably, told reporters.