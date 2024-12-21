Summarize Simplifying... In short The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been conducting extensive surveys of ancient sites in Sambhal, including a recent visit to the "Kalki Vishnu" temple.

The team has examined 19 ancient wells and five pilgrimage sites, collecting carbon dating samples.

Amidst religious site disputes, the Supreme Court has directed courts not to entertain fresh suits for reclamation of religious sites.

Meanwhile, the Shiva Kartikeya temple, sealed since 1978 due to communal riots, was reopened, revealing idols of goddesses Parvati and Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

According to the temple priest, the well is referenced in the Skanda Purana

ASI surveys another Sambhal temple, says there is 'krish koop'

By Snehil Singh 05:55 pm Dec 21, 202405:55 pm

What's the story The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has inspected the old "Kalki Vishnu" temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The survey was mainly aimed at determining the age of an ancient well, "krish koop," located inside the temple premises. The well is referenced in the Skanda Purana along with all pilgrimage sites of Sambhal, according to the temple priest.

Priest's statement

Priest welcomes ASI's visit to Kalki Vishnu temple

The temple's priest Mahendra Prasad Sharma welcomed the ASI team's visit. He gave details of the "krish koop." He said, "There is a 'krish koop' (well) here. It is not closed but there is no water in it." Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra confirmed that the ASI team spent around 15 minutes at the site when they visited.

Widespread exploration

ASI's extensive survey of ancient sites in Sambhal

The survey at the "Kalki Vishnu" temple came after a thorough inspection by a four-member ASI team on Friday. The team surveyed 19 ancient wells and five pilgrimage sites in Sambhal, including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep, Chakrapani, and the recently reopened Shiva Kartikeya temple. Carbon dating samples were collected from wells within these temple complexes and outside Shahi Jama Masjid.

Temple reopening

Reopening of Shiva Kartikeya temple unveils hidden treasures

The Shiva Kartikeya temple was reopened on December 13 after being sealed in 1978 following communal riots. The temple was reopened after an anti-encroachment drive near Shahi Jama Masjid. During its reopening, idols of goddesses Parvati and Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesh were found near a well inside the temple premises.

Legal directive

Supreme Court's directive amid religious site disputes

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed courts throughout the country to not entertain fresh suits for the reclamation of religious sites, particularly mosques, temporarily. This came after tensions erupted after a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid led to violence on November 24, killing five people and injuring 20 police officers.