What's the story

Manchester City began their Club World Cup campaign on a high note, defeating Wydad Casablanca 2-0 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Phil Foden scored the opening goal just under two minutes into the match.

Jeremy Doku scored just before half-time from a corner kick.

Despite some second-half drama, including Rico Lewis's late red card for a foul on Samuel Obeng, City held onto their lead to secure the win.