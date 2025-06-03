Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes rejects Al-Hilal move: Details here
What's the story
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.
The deal would have more than doubled the midfielder's salary at United, where he is already one of the top earners.
After considering the proposal and discussing it with his family, Fernandes has decided to stay put at Old Trafford.
Here are further details.
Transfer speculation
Al-Hilal's offer and potential next steps
While there were no direct talks between United and Al-Hilal, it was rumored that the Saudi club was willing to pay between £80 million and £100 million to secure Fernandes's services in time for this month's Club World Cup.
However, with his decision to stay at United, it remains unclear if Al-Hilal will now look at other targets.
As per Sky Sports, Manchester United did not want to sell Fernandes. He has a contract until 2027 with the option of a further year.
Career highlights
Fernandes's stats at Manchester United
Since joining Manchester United from Sporting in January 2020 for £47 million, rising to £67m-plus , Fernandes has made 290 appearances in all competitions and scored an impressive 98 goals. He also owns 87 assists.
In the Premier League, Fernandes has scored 62 goals and made 51 assists from 195 appearances.
In the 2024/25 season, Fernandes was United's best player. He made 18 assists and scored 19 goals in all competitions.
Neville
Gary Neville on Bruno Fernandes' decision
Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville told Sky Sports that Fernandes is important and it could have been easy for him to leave at this stage.
"He's so important. The fact that he wants to stay, the fact that he wants to go through this and come out the other side, because it would have been easy for him at the end of this season to say, 'Look, I'm done here,' will endear him towards Manchester United fans even more," he said.
Words
Neville praises captain Fernandes
Neville also added that Fernandes turning the money down and deciding to fight shows his character.
"To turn that money down at a point where Manchester United are at their lowest ebb and say, 'No, I want to fight through this, I want to see it through the other side, I want to come out and achieve things,' I think it says a lot about him as a person, as a character. The club needs people who are going to run through a brick wall for them."