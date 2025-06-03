Chelsea to pay Manchester United £5m penalty for Jadon Sancho
What's the story
Chelsea have decided not to activate their £25 million obligation to sign Jadon Sancho permanently this summer.
Instead, they will pay a £5 million penalty to Manchester United for breaking the agreement.
The winger is set to return to Manchester United at the end of June after failing to agree on personal terms for an extended stay at Chelsea.
Last summer, Chelsea signed Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy which had a penalty clause if the move would have failed to go through.
Loan review
Sancho helped Chelsea win Conference League
During his season-long loan at Stamford Bridge, Sancho scored five goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions.
He featured in 41 matches across all competitions.
His contributions helped Chelsea qualify for the Champions League and win last month's Conference League final against Real Betis.
Despite these achievements, Chelsea couldn't agree on personal terms with Sancho for a permanent move, leading to this decision.
Transfer strategy
Chelsea target Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens
As per Sky Sports, Sancho, who has a year left on his lucrative United contract worth up to £300,000 a week, is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are considering a second attempt to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.
The 20-year-old winger was a target in January and remains on Chelsea's summer shopping list along with eight or nine other attacking players.
Future prospects
Sancho's future at United remains uncertain
Manchester United are expecting offers for Sancho this summer, with several Premier League and European clubs already approaching his representatives.
The hope for all parties is a permanent move away for the player from Old Trafford.
However, given Sancho's high wages at United, it remains to be seen how things materialize given he failed to agree personal terms with the Blues.
Sancho has made 83 appearances for United and won the Carabao Cup in 2022-23 under Erik ten Hag.