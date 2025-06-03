What's the story

Chelsea have decided not to activate their £25 million obligation to sign Jadon Sancho permanently this summer.

Instead, they will pay a £5 million penalty to Manchester United for breaking the agreement.

The winger is set to return to Manchester United at the end of June after failing to agree on personal terms for an extended stay at Chelsea.

Last summer, Chelsea signed Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy which had a penalty clause if the move would have failed to go through.