May 17, 202502:26 am

What's the story

Aston Villa moved into the Champions League places after a convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham at Villa Park.

The win came despite Spurs's manager Ange Postecoglou resting a few key players ahead of their Europa League final against Manchester United.

Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara scored the goals as Unai Emery's side bagged three important points.

Villa have raced to 4th in the standings and are a point above Manchester City.