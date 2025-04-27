Next Article
10-man Bournemouth held by Manchester United in Premier League: Stats
By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 27, 2025 08:38 pm
What's the story
10-man Bournemouth were held 1-1 by Manchester United in matchweek 34 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.
The Cherries were on the verge of completing a double over the Red Devils this season, but Rasmus Hojlund's 96th-minute goal saw United avoid defeat.
Antoine Semenyo's goal in the 23rd minute handed Bournemouth the lead before Evanilson was sent off (70').
United pulled things back.
United
United winless in 5 successive Premier League games
This was United's 9th draw of the season. They are placed 14th with 39 points.
United are winless in 5 successive Premier League games (L3 D`2) since a 3-0 win over Leicester City.
On the other hand, Bournemouth are 10th with 50 points.
This was their 11th draw of the season.