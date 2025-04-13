Arsenal's title hopes dashed after 1-1 draw against Brentford: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners, high on confidence after their recent win over European champions Real Madrid, initially found it difficult to break a resolute Brentford defense.
It was only in the second half that Declan Rice set up Thomas Partey for the opener, putting Arsenal ahead.
Brentford leveled the score 16 minutes from time.
Equalizer
Brentford equalize to hurt the Gunners
Brentford saw Yoane Wissa find the back of the net with an acrobatic finish in the 74th minute.
Both sides failed to find the winner thereafter.
This draw could see Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points (depending on Sunday's match against West Ham).
Arne Slot's team now needs a maximum of nine points from their remaining seven matches to clinch the title.
Disallowed goal
Arsenal's disallowed goal and missed opportunities
Arsenal had a goal disallowed in the first half as Kieran Tierney's header from Ethan Nwaneri's cross was ruled offside by semi-automated offside technology.
The Gunners were also left frustrated after a tackle on Gabriel Martinelli by Christian Norgaard was only penalized with a yellow card for the Brentford captain.
Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Arsenal could not convert their opportunities into goals.
Details
Match stats and points table
Arsenal mustered three shots on target from 13 attempts. The Bees owned 2 shots on target from 3 attempts.
Arsenal had 64% ball possession and owned 0.79 expected goals compared to 0.19 of Brentford.
Arsenal also had 38 touches in the opponent's box.
The draw means Arsenal now own 63 points from 32 matches. This was their 12th draw of the season.
Brentford are 11th with 43 points in their kitty.