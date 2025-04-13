What's the story

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, high on confidence after their recent win over European champions Real Madrid, initially found it difficult to break a resolute Brentford defense.

It was only in the second half that Declan Rice set up Thomas Partey for the opener, putting Arsenal ahead.

Brentford leveled the score 16 minutes from time.