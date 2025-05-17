What's the story

Roston Chase has been named the new Test captain of the West Indies cricket team.

The allrounder's maiden match in the capacity will also be his 50th Test.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Chase's last game was against South Africa in Johannesburg, over two years ago. Since then, the West Indies have played 13 Tests.

Chase has replaced Kraigg Brathwaite as WI's new captain of the longest format.

Here we present the details and Chase's stats.