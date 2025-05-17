Roston Chase named West Indies Test captain: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Roston Chase has been named the new Test captain of the West Indies cricket team.
The allrounder's maiden match in the capacity will also be his 50th Test.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chase's last game was against South Africa in Johannesburg, over two years ago. Since then, the West Indies have played 13 Tests.
Chase has replaced Kraigg Brathwaite as WI's new captain of the longest format.
Here we present the details and Chase's stats.
Captaincy experience
Chase's captaincy journey and upcoming challenges
Notably, Chase has previously captained West Indies in one ODI and one T20I match.
His first assignment as Test captain will be a three-match home series against Australia, beginning June 25 on his home ground in Bridgetown.
The series will begin the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle for both teams.
As mentioned. the allrounder succeeds Brathwaite who stepped down after leading the team through 39 matches (10 wins, seven draws, and 22 losses).
Numbers
Breaking down the batting stats of Chase
In 49 matches, Chase has scored 2,265 runs at an average of 26.33. In addition to 5 tons, he has smashed 11 fifties. His best score in the format reads 137* versus India.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 21 home matches, Chase owns 1,129 runs at 34.21 (100s: 4, 50s: 4).
In 24 away matches (home of opposition), Chase has scored 999 runs at 21.71 with the help of one ton and six fifties.
In 4 neutral venue games, he has 137 runs at 19.57 (50s: 1).
Numbers (2)
Breaking down his bowling numbers
Chase has claimed a total of 85 wickets from 49 matches at an average of 46. He owns 4 five-wicket hauls under his belt.
His best performance in an innings read 8/60. Notably, 25 of his wickets have come versus England at 33.84 (5W: 2).
In 21 home matches, he has 34 scalps at 37.55 (5W: 2). 45 of his wickets have come in 24 away matches at 51.20 (5W: 2).
He owns 6 scalps from 4 neutral venue games.
Information
A look at his FC numbers
Chase owns 5,367 runs in First-Class cricket from 104 matches at 34.40 with the help of 11 tons and 29 fifties. With the ball, Chase has managed 185 scalps at 33.85.