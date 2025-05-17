What's the story

Crystal Palace and Manchester City gear up for the 2024/25 FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, May 17.

The match is set to start at 9:00pm IST. One can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network.

Notably, Man City manager Pep Guardiola has vowed to win the FA Cup final, despite a difficult season for the club.

The team has endured a tough year, having lost their Premier League title to Liverpool and getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League.

