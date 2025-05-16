What's the story

Former Indian cricket team head coach, Ravi Shastri, has thrown his weight behind Shubman Gill for the Test captaincy.

Shastri's endorsement comes as India gears up for a five-match Test series in England.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the format, there is a void in Test leadership experience, raising the question of who will take over Rohit's captaincy.

