What's the story

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has named a stand at the Wankhede Stadium after Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma.

The unveiling ceremony also saw stands dedicated to Ajit Wadekar, a former Indian skipper, and Sharad Pawar, ex-chief of MCA, BCCI, and ICC.

Rohit's family was present at the Wankhede Stadium as part of the ceremony.

An MCA Office Lounge was also inaugurated in memory of late Amol Kale, former President of the association.