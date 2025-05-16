What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, Rajat Patidar, is recovering well from a finger injury on his right hand.

Ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team's director, Mo Bobat, confirmed the same.

He said Patidar has been gradually building up his strength, and the recent IPL suspension may have given him extra time to heal.

