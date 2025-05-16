RCB captain Rajat Patidar recovering well from finger injury
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, Rajat Patidar, is recovering well from a finger injury on his right hand.
Ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team's director, Mo Bobat, confirmed the same.
He said Patidar has been gradually building up his strength, and the recent IPL suspension may have given him extra time to heal.
Training update
Patidar's recent practice session indicates recovery
Bobat revealed that Patidar batted for close to 30 minutes in the nets without showing any signs of discomfort.
"Patidar had an injury to his hand. He's been building up ever so slowly. For him personally, probably the disruption gave him a few more days just to get through some of that early healing, for the swelling to go down and to get used to picking up [the bat] again. He's practiced the last few days and he's going well," said Bobat in a press conference on Friday.
Patidar owns 239 runs in IPL 2025
In 11 matches, Patidar owns 239 runs this season for RCB at an average of 23.90. He has struck at 140.58. Overall in the IPL, Patiar has bagged 1,038 runs from 38 matches (34 innings) at 31.45.
Squad update
Team's overseas players eager to return
RCB's overseas players are keen to return and finish the season strong. Bobat stated, "We've had a good season so far, they want to come back and do that."
The team is currently second on the points table with eight wins and three losses, sharing 16 points with Gujarat Titans.
However, Josh Hazlewood remains unavailable due to a shoulder injury.
Future plans
RCB's squad adjustments for upcoming matches
Bobat admitted that losing Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi for the playoffs could hurt them, with both being called up by their national teams.
However, he assured that RCB has other options in their squad.
"We've obviously got [Nuwan] Thushara in the squad, an international bowler chomping at the bit," Bobat said about their backup plan.