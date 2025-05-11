Preity Zinta apologizes for 'curt' behavior at Dharamsala stadium
What's the story
Punjab Kings co-owner and actor Preity Zinta has thanked and apologized to fans after the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was recently abruptly canceled.
The match was called off midway after air raid alerts were sounded in Jammu and Pathankot amid tensions between India and Pakistan.
Taking to X/Twitter, Zinta thanked fans for their calmness and apologized for her "curt" behavior during the incident.
Apology
'Thank you for making it possible. Love you all'
She wrote, "To all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium - Thank you, Thank you, Thank you for not panicking & for any stampedes."
"You guys are absolute rock stars. I'm sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone, but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone, and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe."
"Thank you for making it possible. Love you all."
Gratitude
Zinta thanked officials for their swift response
Zinta further thanked Indian Railways and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their quick action in evacuating players, officials, and families from Dharamshala.
She also thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, BCCI, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon, and the operations team for coordinating the evacuation.
"Finally back home after a crazy last few days. A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams...leave Dharamshala."
Twitter Post
Here's what Zinta said
Cancelation
Match cancelation was due to border tensions
The match was called off after air raid alerts were sounded in Jammu and Pathankot. Players, match officials, and the broadcast crew were escorted to Delhi safely by train.
Videos from the stadium showed Zinta urging fans to leave the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium after the announcement.
The ongoing edition of IPL has been suspended for a week over border tensions between India and Pakistan.