What's the story

Punjab Kings co-owner and actor Preity Zinta has thanked and apologized to fans after the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was recently abruptly canceled.

The match was called off midway after air raid alerts were sounded in Jammu and Pathankot amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Taking to X/Twitter, Zinta thanked fans for their calmness and apologized for her "curt" behavior during the incident.