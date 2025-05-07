Ajinkya Rahane gets to 5,000 IPL runs: Key stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has raced to 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.
The KKR skipper reached the landmark in Match 57 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens.
The achievement was unlocked when he scored his 31st run of the game. He recently completed 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his stats
Rahane has been among the most prolific batters in the IPL. He is one of the few active players who featured in the inaugural edition (2008).
In an illustrious career, Rahane has played for a host of franchises, including KKR. He has now tallied over 5,000 runs at an average of 30-plus in 197 games.
His tally includes two tons and 33 half-centuries.
Information
Revival of Rahane's career
Rahane's IPL career saw a revival in 2023 as he was sensational in the middle order for CSK. The veteran finished the season with 326 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 172.48. He was picked by KKR following the 2024 season (₹1.5 crore).
Information
500-plus fours in IPL
Rahane recently became the sixth player with 500-plus fours in IPL history. Shikhar Dhawan currently leads the list with 768 fours, followed by Virat Kohli (749), David Warner (663), and Rohit Sharma (627).