Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has raced to 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

The KKR skipper reached the landmark in Match 57 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens.

The achievement was unlocked when he scored his 31st run of the game. He recently completed 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Here are the key stats.