Who owns most 50-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25?
In a dazzling display of power-hitting, Punjab Kings (PBKS) star opener Prabhsimran Singh scored a stunning 91 off just 48 balls in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
This was his third consecutive fifty as he now has the most 50-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25.
Here we look at the batters with six or more 50-plus scores for the Kings before their 25th birthday.
#1
Prabhsimran Singh: 8 50-plus scores
According to Cricbuzz, Prabhsimran became the first batter with eight fifty-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25 in the IPL.
The 24-year-old, who made his IPL debut in 2019, has played for only PBKS as of now.
Overall, Prabhsimran has now raced to 1,193 runs from 45 IPL matches at 26.51. The tally includes seven fifties besides a solitary hundred.
#2
David Miller: 7 50-plus scores
With his latest knock, Prabhsimran broke the record of star batter David Miller.
The Proteas batter had seven such scores for the franchise before his 25th birthday.
Miller represented the Mohali-based team between 2012 and 2019, managing 1850 runs from 79 IPL games at 34.25.
The tally includes nine fifties besides a ton as his strike rate reads 138.78.
#3
Shaun Marsh: 6 50-plus scores
The only uncapped overseas centurion in IPL to date, Shaun Marsh had six 50-plus scores for the Kings before turning 25.
The Australian southpaw was the first player to win the Orange Cap after scoring 616 runs from 11 matches in the inaugural season at 68.44.
Marsh finished his IPL career with 2,477 runs across 71 games, all for PBKS, at 39.95 (SR: 132.74). He hammered 20 fifties besides a ton.