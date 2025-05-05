What's the story

In a dazzling display of power-hitting, Punjab Kings (PBKS) star opener Prabhsimran Singh scored a stunning 91 off just 48 balls in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

This was his third consecutive fifty as he now has the most 50-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25.

Here we look at the batters with six or more 50-plus scores for the Kings before their 25th birthday.