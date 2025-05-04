May 04, 202512:12 am

What's the story

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Chennai Super Kings's 17-year-old batsman Ayush Mhatre slammed a superb 94-run knock versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing 214 runs, Mhatre took the initiative and shared a 51-run stand alongside fellow opener Shaik Rasheed (14).

CSK were reduced to 58/2 thereafter in the 6th over.

Mhatre then continued his blitz and with an able support from Ravindra Jadeja, he kept CSK in the hunt.

He was dismissed in the 17th over.