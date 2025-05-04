17-year-old Ayush Mhatre smashes 94 for CSK versus RCB: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Chennai Super Kings's 17-year-old batsman Ayush Mhatre slammed a superb 94-run knock versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Chasing 214 runs, Mhatre took the initiative and shared a 51-run stand alongside fellow opener Shaik Rasheed (14).
CSK were reduced to 58/2 thereafter in the 6th over.
Mhatre then continued his blitz and with an able support from Ravindra Jadeja, he kept CSK in the hunt.
He was dismissed in the 17th over.
Batting display
Mhatre's batting brilliance leaves Bhuvneshwar perplexed
Earlier in his knock, the teenager smashed RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 26 runs in a single over.
Mhatre's assault on Kumar in the 4th over of CSK's innings handed the visitors momentum.
Bhuvi was smashed for a hat-trick of fours before the fourth ball went for a six.
He then finished the over with 2 more fours. It helped him race to 36 runs off 15 balls.
Progression
A brilliant knock and an important partnership
Mhatre and Jadeja were solid in the middle overs and they played with character.
In the 9th over, Mhatre reached his half-century off 25 balls. With this, he became the 3rd-youngest half-centurion in the IPL.
CSK kept the runs flowing and the asking rate didn't go out of hand.
After 15 overs, CSK were 160/2. Mhatre was dropped in the 16th over before RCB got his wicket in the 17th.
He was part of a 114-run stand alongside Jadeja.
Record
3rd-youngest IPL half-centurion
As per Cricbuzz, at 17y and 291d, Mhatre became the 3rd-youngest IPL half-centurion after 14y 32d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs GT, 2025 and 17y 175d - Riyan Parag (RR) vs DC, 2019.
Meanwhile, Mhatre is now the youngest half-centurion for CSK. He broke the record of Suresh Raina (21y 148d) against MI in 2008.
Playing just his 4th match of the season, he has raced to 163 runs at 40.75. He smashed his maiden IPL fifty.
Numbers
Highest partnerships for CSK vs RCB (any wicket)
Mhatre and Jadeja (114 runs) added CSK's 3rd-highest stand for any wicket against RCB in the tournament.
Highest partnerships for CSK vs RCB (any wicket)
165 - Shivam Dube & Robin Uthappa, DY Patil, 2022 (3rd wkt)
159 - M Hussey & Murali Vijay, Chennai, 2011 (1st wkt)
114 - Ayush Mhatre & R Jadeja, Bengaluru, 2025 (3rd wkt)*
106 - M Hayden & Parthiv Patel, Gqeberha, 2009 (1st wkt)