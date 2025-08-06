India: Trump slaps 25% extra tariff for buying Russian oil

In a major escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% additional tariff on Indian goods. The move comes in response to India's continued purchase of Russian oil, with some references to defense equipment. The decision is likely to strain India-US trade relations and could have a massive impact on sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and machinery.

Tariff A look at the tariffs The total tariff on Indian goods, with a few exceptions will now be 50%, with the additional levy taking effect on August 27. Trump had previously accused India of not being a good trading partner and said he would raise tariffs on New Delhi "very substantially" for buying Russian oil.

Dates What about the timelines? The tariff will apply to goods consumed or withdrawn from a warehouse for consumption after 12:01am EDT, 21 days from the date of this order. It will also apply retrospectively on the goods consumed or withdrawn from a warehouse for consumption before 12:01am EDT on September 17.