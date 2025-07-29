Meet Shailesh Jejurikar, new Indian-origin CEO of Procter & Gamble
What's the story
Procter & Gamble (P&G), the multinational consumer goods corporation, has announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision marks a major leadership transition for the company. Jejurikar, who is currently serving as P&G's Chief Operating Officer (COO), will take over from Jon Moeller on January 1, 2026.
Career trajectory
Jejurikar has been with P&G since 1989
Jejurikar has been with P&G since 1989, when he joined as an assistant brand manager for Personal Health Care in India. He has since held various senior leadership roles across categories, sectors, as well as regions. He was appointed COO in October 2021. Jejurikar has been instrumental in building several of P&G's core businesses globally and regionally including Fabric Care and Home Care.
Academic credentials
Educational background
Born in India, Jejurikar studied at Hyderabad Public School before graduating from Elphinstone College in Mumbai. He then pursued an MBA from IIM Lucknow. Since joining P&G straight out of business school, he has built a reputation for strategic execution, operational excellence, and business innovation.
Strategic guidance
Appointment amid economic challenges for P&G
Jejurikar's appointment comes at a time when P&G is dealing with economic headwinds. The company recently lowered its annual core earnings forecast because of geopolitical tensions, US trade policies, and muted consumer demand. However, under Jejurikar's leadership as COO, P&G has focused on enhancing its performance in both growth markets and developed ones.
Indian influence
Indian-origin execs taking on leadership roles in MNCs
Jejurikar's elevation to CEO underscores the growing trend of Indian-origin executives taking on leadership roles in multinational corporations. He joins the likes of Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Laxman Narasimhan (Starbucks).