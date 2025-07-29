Rupee hits 4-month low against US dollar: What's the reason?

Influencing factors

Rupee's fall exacerbated by euro's decline

The rupee's depreciation also reflects concerns over foreign capital outflows, weak corporate earnings, and the uncertain fate of a US-India trade deal. To note, the Euro tumbled over 1% against the dollar, strengthening the greenback globally and adding pressure on currencies like the Indian rupee. This week, all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve's decision which could further impact currency values.