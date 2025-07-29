'Odyssey': Why Nolan filming in occupied African city is problematic
What's the story
Christopher Nolan is facing criticism for filming parts of his upcoming movie The Odyssey in Dakhla, a city in Western Sahara that has been under Moroccan occupation for 50 years. The Western Sahara International Film Festival (FiSahara) has warned that the film's production could normalize decades of repression by Morocco. The movie, starring Matt Damon and Charlize Theron among others, is set to release on July 17, 2026.
Statement
Here's what FiSahara's directors said
FiSahara's directors said that while Dakhla is "a beautiful location with cinematic sand dunes," it is also "an occupied and militarized city whose indigenous Sahrawi population is subjected to brutal repression" by Moroccan forces. Maria Carrion, the festival's executive director, said, "By filming part of The Odyssey in an occupied territory... Nolan and his team are contributing to Morocco's repression of the Sahrawi people and to the Moroccan regime's efforts to normalize its occupation of Western Sahara."
Appeal
FiSahara's message to Nolan
FiSahara has urged Nolan and his crew to "stand in solidarity with the Sahrawi people who have been under military occupation for 50 years." Carrion added that Morocco controls how its occupation is perceived abroad, using tourism and culture to project a distorted view of life in Western Sahara. She said, "Morocco only allows entry into occupied Western Sahara to those who fit its strategy of selling its occupation to the outside world."
Response awaited
Nolan has not yet responded to the issue
"We are sure that if they understood the full implications of filming a high-profile film in a territory whose Indigenous peoples cannot make their own films about their stories under occupation, Nolan and his team would be horrified," Carrion added. Nolan has not yet commented on the issue. The UN classifies Western Sahara as a "non-self-governing territory," and in a report last year, the UN secretary-general noted that Sahrawi individuals advocating for self-determination faced human rights violations.
Festival mission
About the Western Sahara International Film Festival
Founded in 2004, FiSahara is held in Sahrawi refugee camps in the Algerian desert. Known as "the Cannes of the desert," it seeks to use film to "entertain, convey knowledge and empower refugees from the Western Sahara." The festival's organizers hope that by raising awareness about their cause, they can inspire others to join them in their fight for self-determination.