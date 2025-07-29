Christopher Nolan is facing criticism for filming parts of his upcoming movie The Odyssey in Dakhla, a city in Western Sahara that has been under Moroccan occupation for 50 years. The Western Sahara International Film Festival (FiSahara) has warned that the film's production could normalize decades of repression by Morocco. The movie, starring Matt Damon and Charlize Theron among others, is set to release on July 17, 2026.

Statement Here's what FiSahara's directors said FiSahara's directors said that while Dakhla is "a beautiful location with cinematic sand dunes," it is also "an occupied and militarized city whose indigenous Sahrawi population is subjected to brutal repression" by Moroccan forces. Maria Carrion, the festival's executive director, said, "By filming part of The Odyssey in an occupied territory... Nolan and his team are contributing to Morocco's repression of the Sahrawi people and to the Moroccan regime's efforts to normalize its occupation of Western Sahara."

Appeal FiSahara's message to Nolan FiSahara has urged Nolan and his crew to "stand in solidarity with the Sahrawi people who have been under military occupation for 50 years." Carrion added that Morocco controls how its occupation is perceived abroad, using tourism and culture to project a distorted view of life in Western Sahara. She said, "Morocco only allows entry into occupied Western Sahara to those who fit its strategy of selling its occupation to the outside world."

Response awaited Nolan has not yet responded to the issue "﻿We are sure that if they understood the full implications of filming a high-profile film in a territory whose Indigenous peoples cannot make their own films about their stories under occupation, Nolan and his team would be horrified," Carrion added. Nolan has not yet commented on the issue. The UN classifies Western Sahara as a "non-self-governing territory," and in a report last year, the UN secretary-general noted that Sahrawi individuals advocating for self-determination faced human rights violations.